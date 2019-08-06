Tribal Court Can't Hear Gas Flaring Suits, 8th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has upheld a decision blocking the Three Affiliated Tribes’ court from handling tribe members' suits seeking royalties for the flaring of natural gas from oil wells on reservation lands, saying those claims arise under federal law and can’t be heard in tribal court. Four tribe members as well as court officials had challenged a North Dakota federal judge’s injunction, arguing that tribal courts should be able to hear the members' claims that several oil and gas companies owed them royalties for burning gas from wells on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation that the companies could have captured and...

