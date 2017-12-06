Fed Circ. Skeptical That Christmas-Tree Ruling Should Be Cut

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel Monday appeared skeptical of a Christmas tree maker’s argument that a district court should not have issued a declaratory judgment that a rival did not infringe on its patents, because there was no direct litigation between the two companies. Deanne Maynard, of Morrison & Foerster LLP, representing Balsam Brands Inc., told the panel during oral arguments that Chinese tree maker UCP International Company Ltd. did not have any formal dispute with Balsam, and therefore UCP did not have standing to ask the district court for a judgment of non-infringement. Federal Circuit Judge Richard Taranto pushed back on Maynard’s argument, asking why the...

