XPO Wins Preliminary Injunction In Noncompete Dispute

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has ordered a former XPO Logistics Inc. manager accused of violating a noncompete agreement and stealing confidential business materials not to work for XPO's direct competitors for the next six months, finding XPO's noncompete restrictions to be reasonable. Chief U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney on Friday directed XPO's former employee, Jessica Northrop, to return any confidential materials she took with her from XPO and to refrain from working for direct competitors for six months. "The same day she accepted the offer from Saia — and while still employed at XPO — Northrop used her company email...

