Man Gets 24 Yrs For $1M Investment Hoax Aimed At Seniors

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge has sentenced a man involved in a $1.2 million investment scheme that preyed on seniors to 24 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of racketeering, grand theft and money laundering charges. Judge Tim Bailey, who sits on the bench for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court in Broward County, on Friday sentenced John A. Cavallo Jr. to two dozen years of imprisonment for helping mastermind the scheme, which used shell companies to purportedly buy and sell precious metals as an investment option, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. The scheme, which allegedly lasted from...

