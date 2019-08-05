4 Firms Steer $1.4B New Media, Gannett Tie-Up

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- New Media Investment Group and Gannett Inc., the owners of newspaper giants GateHouse Media and USA Today, respectively, said Monday they will join forces in a $1.4 billion deal, with Skadden and Nixon Peabody steering the sellers and Cravath and Wilson Sonsini on the side of the buyers. The deal will see two major news industry players become an even larger media behemoth, creating an organization with more than 260 daily news and media outlets operating in 47 states and Guam. New Media and Gannett also said the tie-up will add firepower in the marketing and revenue generation space, combining a...

