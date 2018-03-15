Plastic Film Co. Found Liable For Defective Coke Packaging

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Plastic film manufacturer Valfilm LLC breached its contract with packaging company Scholle IPN by selling defective film that caused Scholle to be sued by Coca-Cola over damage caused by leaky packaging, an Illinois federal court has found. Judge Marvin E. Aspen found Monday that defective film produced by Valfilm, which Scholle used to make plastic bags for storing soft drink syrup, caused the leakage. And under their contract, Valfilm must cover the cost of any losses or claims as a result of its product and reimburse Scholle for the product made with the defective film, the court said. “After Scholle learned...

