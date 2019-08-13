How 2 Robocall Bills Would Affect TCPA Enforcement

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- It is not secret that lawmakers have been actively considering anti-robocall bills all year. Indeed, at one point there were at least 11 separate bills winding their way through Congress. Those bills have been massaged, condensed and consolidated into two separate potential enactments — the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act, or TRACED Act, which passed the Senate in May by a vote of 97-1, and the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, which passed the House by a vote of remarkable 429-3 vote late last month. It remains to be seen whether and how the two bills can be reconciled...

