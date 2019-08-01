Calif.'s New Tax Return Law Violates Constitution, Court Told

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- California's new law requiring President Donald Trump and other candidates to furnish tax returns before appearing on the state's primary ballot violates several tenets of the Constitution and should be blocked, a group of voters told a federal court Monday. A new California law requires President Donald Trump and other candidates to furnish their tax returns in order to appear on the state's primary ballot. (AP) Judicial Watch, a conservative legal group, filed the suit in the U.S. District Court for Eastern California on behalf of four voters challenging S.B. 27, which Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed July 30. The suit seeks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS