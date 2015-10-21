DePuy Gets $8.2 Million Patent Judgment Slashed In Half

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Monday chopped an $8.2 million patent verdict against DePuy down to $4.3 million, reinstating a pre-trial decision that a DePuy orthopedic implant product does not infringe an Acantha LLC patent. U.S. Chief District Judge William C. Griesbach said in the decision that he decided to disregard testimony from Acantha’s expert witness that he called “inconsistent with the court’s claim construction,” which he said stripped away support for the jury’s verdict against DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. “While an expert can offer an opinion on how a court’s claim construction should be applied to the facts of the case,...

