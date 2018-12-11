Wine Bar’s DC Circ. Appeal Looks To Revive Trump Hotel Row

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A wine bar suing to force President Donald Trump to relinquish his stake in the Trump International Hotel has urged the D.C. Circuit to reverse a lower-court decision that tossed its suit, saying the case should be moved back to the local trial court. Cork Wine Bar argued Monday that its suit against Trump and the company that operates the hotel, Trump Old Post Office LLC, is a purely private dispute that never belonged in federal court because it doesn’t call into question his acts as president. Rather, Cork said, the case relies solely on District of Columbia law and should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS