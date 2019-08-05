Country Rapper Shot Paintings With Assault Rifle, Artist Says

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Country music performer Ryan Edward Upchurch — known by his fans simply as "Upchurch" — uploaded a video of himself shooting an artist's paintings with an assault rifle, scrawled an insult directed toward the artist on one of the paintings, and then auctioned the works off, according to a suit filed Monday in Florida federal court. Florida visual artist Jacob Aaron LeVeille said Upchurch "intentionally mutilated" two portraits the country rapper had commissioned from LeVeille after a dispute over payment grew heated on social media. One of the portraits was of Upchurch and the other was of Johnny Cash, according to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS