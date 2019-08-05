DHS Sued For Info On Teens Transferred To ICE Custody At 18

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A Miami-based legal aid organization has sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for failing to cough up documents about the procedures for children who “age out” of custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and are transferred to ICE detention. Americans for Immigrant Justice Inc. filed suit in Florida federal court Monday, claiming DHS and ICE failed to promptly respond to its Freedom of Information Act request for any communications and documents that relate to custody decisions by the Miami field office for unaccompanied minors who are transferred over to ICE at age 18....

