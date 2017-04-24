ClearOne Blocks Rival's Sales In Hidden Microphone IP Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday granted ClearOne's request for an injunction that blocks a rival company from marketing and selling a competing microphone that can pick up sound throughout a conference room while remaining hidden from view in the ceiling. U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang said he's unconvinced by Shure Inc.'s argument that its MXA910 microphone doesn't infringe ClearOne's patent because while it may be mounted to replace a ceiling tile, it's not integrated into a ceiling tile. "The fact that it may not look like every other ceiling tile in a given room does not matter. The bottom...

