Recruiter Accused Of Ducking Pension Enrollment Rules

Law360, London (August 6, 2019, 7:58 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s pensions watchdog said Tuesday it has taken a recruitment agency to court for trying to avoid paying staff their workplace pensions as part of a broader crackdown on employers who breach auto-enrollment rules. SKL Recruitment, an agency that provides home care workers in Britain, and its managing director Linus Kadzere will be prosecuted for deliberately failing to enroll staff in pension schemes, the Pensions Regulator, known as TPR, said. The two defendants are also accused of lying to regulators by claiming that 22 employees were enrolled in pension funds. The Brighton Magistrate's Court has ordered both defendants to appear...

