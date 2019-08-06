Luxury Retailer Barneys Files For Ch. 11, With $190M In Debt

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Luxury retailer Barneys became the latest retail company to seek shelter from industry trends in Chapter 11, saying on Tuesday it will close the majority of its stores and seek a sale of the business to deal with a liquidity crisis and $190 million in debt. In its filings in a New York bankruptcy court, Barneys New York Inc. said online competition and sharp rent increases have left it without the funds to continue operating and with no choice but to enter Chapter 11, but that $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing should keep its remaining stores open through to an asset sale....

