Limit On Challenge Rights Nixed In United Sporting Ch. 11

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Urged by the Office of the U.S. Trustee, a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday rejected a proposed limitation on some creditors' rights to challenge prepetition liens in firearms distributor United Sporting Companies' Chapter 11, now moving toward liquidation. Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein's decision overruled a compromise reached between United Sporting's official committee of unsecured creditors and lenders represented by agent Prospect Capital Corp., holder of $250 million in liens. The compromise would have stricken a provision in a final debtor-in-possession loan order allowing an extension of a challenge window for some $250 million of the Prospect-held or -administered liens beyond the...

