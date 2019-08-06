Boston’s Cybereason Secures $200M From SoftBank

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 1:33 PM EDT) -- Cybereason on Tuesday said it raised $200 million from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp. and its affiliates, bringing the Boston-based cybersecurity company’s total capital to nearly $400 million. A Cybereason representative told Law360 on Tuesday that the Japanese conglomerate has committed up to $200 million to Cybereason, if the cybersecurity company chooses to use that amount. The representative also said that the company previously raised $100 million from SoftBank in its last funding round, which was announced in June 2017. The Massachusetts company, which according to the statement was founded in 2012, said in its statement that it also previously nabbed capital...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS