Philippines To Engage China On South China Sea Dispute

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss a 2016 arbitration award issued against China in the countries' ongoing territorial dispute over the South China Sea, a spokesperson for the Philippine government said Tuesday. The discussions will occur during the president's next visit to China, which could happen by the end of the month. Duterte will invoke the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that found no legal basis for China's claim of historic rights to oil and other resources within the areas of the South China Sea, spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a news briefing. Ruling in favor of...

