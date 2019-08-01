BP Wants In On BLM Fracking Permits Challenge

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A BP subsidiary and an energy company have asked a New Mexico federal court to let them intervene in a challenge from environmental groups to the Bureau of Land Management's approval of more than 250 oil and gas drilling permits in New Mexico's Mancos Shale. BP America Production Co. and DJR Energy Holdings LLC said Monday that they have a valid interest in the suit as they are "the owners and operators of 22 drilling permits and other approvals" in northwestern New Mexico. They claim that if the environmental groups are successful in their bid for a temporary restraining order, their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS