Trump Signs Bilateral Tax Treaty Protocols With 4 Nations

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump signed protocols amending bilateral tax treaties with Switzerland, Japan, Spain and Luxembourg, according to two people familiar with the matter. Trump's signatures on Monday capped a months-long process in the U.S. Senate to pass the four tax treaty protocols after nearly a decade of inaction. “He signed them all,” Catherine Schultz, vice president for tax policy at the National Foreign Trade Council, told Law360. The group has advocated passage of the tax treaties for years. The White House declined to comment. Switzerland received a notification of exchange of instruments, and its protocol will enter into force once the exchange...

