EPA's Artificial Turf Study Is Lacking, Enviros Say

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency doesn't have the scientific research to back up its conclusion that there is a low risk of human exposure to harmful chemicals in artificial turf, environmental groups said Tuesday in an administrative complaint. Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Ecology Center said the EPA issued a slipshod report on artificial turf that fell short of the agency's own standards for scientific quality, which led it to incorrectly assess the potential risks that may be associated with the use of the popular ground covering. The base material for artificial turf is made up of ground up...

