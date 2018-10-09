UK Broker Seeks Exit From $2B Danish Tax Fraud Suit In US

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A U.K.-registered brokerage company has asked a Manhattan federal court to be dismissed from a lawsuit over its alleged involvement in an international scheme to bilk Denmark's tax agency of more than $2 billion. ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd. said its request Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York was based on the doctrine of forum non conveniens, which allows a court to toss a case if it could be handled more conveniently in a foreign court. ED&F Man is a third-party defendant in a September 2018 suit brought by the Danish Customs and Tax...

