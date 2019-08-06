Trump Has Few New Legal Tools In Chinese Currency Squeeze

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's decision to formally label China a currency manipulator represents a toughening of the administration's posture toward Beijing, but legal constraints and his aggressive enforcement efforts over the past year leave him with little room to take new action against the Chinese government. China hawks have urged administrations of both parties to crack down on China's currency practices for years, arguing that Beijing was keeping its yuan, also known as the renminbi, artificially low to make its exports cheaper and get a leg up on the international trade stage. Trump finally heeded those calls, but he did it at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS