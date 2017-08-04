Mylan Blasts '11th Hour' Discovery Push In EpiPen Row

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Consumers shouldn't be allowed more time for discovery in multidistrict litigation over EpiPen price hikes, Mylan has told a Kansas federal judge, blasting what it described as a last-minute request predicated on failings for which the plaintiffs "are entirely at fault." Extending discovery by an additional 90 days from the July 31 deadline would be costly for Mylan Inc. and the court, the Pennsylvania-based drugmaker said Monday in an opposition brief, assailing consumers for purportedly threatening efforts to move the proceedings along and not making the request until July 26. "Plaintiffs ignored discovery on entire issues in their case until the...

