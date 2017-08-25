Fed. Circ. Won't Stay Vimovo Case Despite Looming Generic

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit won't stay its finding that two patents covering Horizon Pharma Inc.'s Vimovo are invalid while the drugmaker appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court, even if it means Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. may launch its generic version of the painkiller mid-litigation. The panel dismissed the motion to stay without explanation Tuesday, rejecting warnings from Horizon and its partner Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. that any generic's launch will "irreversibly diminish" their market share and threaten the more than $67 million in sales they reached in 2018. The Federal Circuit had invalidated the patents in May, finding they failed to satisfy written...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS