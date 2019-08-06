Agriculture Startup Raises $89M In Series C Funding Round

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts-based startup developing plant breeding technology announced Tuesday that it raised $89 million in Series C financing, which it plans to put toward new research and the launch of products for farmers. Inari Agriculture, which has headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and locations in Indiana and Belgium, said it received investments during the funding round from its founder, venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, as well as from Investment Corporation of Dubai, EDBI and Acre Venture Partners, among others. It has raised $144 million since its launch in 2016, according to a press release. The company uses gene-editing techniques, including CRISPR, to try to...

