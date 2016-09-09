Ex-Citi Exec Doesn't Have To Arbitrate SOX Claim: 3rd Circ.

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit pulled an ex-Citigroup complaint monitor's whistleblower retaliation claim out of arbitration Tuesday, saying his arbitration agreement with the company allows him to pursue Sarbanes-Oxley Act, or SOX, claims in court. In a published order, a three-judge panel reversed a Pennsylvania federal court ruling that sent Abdul Jaludi's SOX claim to arbitration under a 2009 agreement with Citigroup directing all employment-related disputes to arbitration. The appeals court said that pact was outmoded by a 2011 revision that carved out SOX claims to comply with 2010's Dodd-Frank Act, which bars finance firms from making workers arbitrate whistleblower claims. "We therefore...

