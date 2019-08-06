Int'l Mediation Still Needs Boost, Singapore Official Says

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- More work is needed before international commercial mediation will be as widely used as litigation and arbitration to resolve high value cross-border disputes, a Singapore Ministry of Law official said Tuesday, on the eve of a signing ceremony for a new convention aimed at promoting mediation. More nations will need to commit to signing the new convention, which will facilitate the enforcement of mediated settlements, and there should be a larger pool of institutions that are equipped to handle international commercial mediation and advise parties on its use, said Edwin Tong SC, Singapore's Senior Minister of State, part of the city-state's Ministry...

