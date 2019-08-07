How Attorneys Can Brace For Rising EB-5 Compliance Checks

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' recent efforts to step up compliance checks on the EB-5 investor visa program are forcing attorneys to think more about how to prepare clients for unannounced site visits and questions from the government. The EB-5 program provides green cards to foreign residents who invest at least $1 million — or $500,000 in some areas — in a U.S. business and fulfill a job-creation requirement. But in recent years, the program has been plagued with lawsuits alleging fraudulent practices. Attorneys have reported that, over the last six months, they have seen a spike in on-site visits and...

