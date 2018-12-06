Judge Forces Arbitration In Captive Insurer Tax Advice Row

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of clients alleging they were misled by advisory companies directing them to form captive insurance arrangements for tax benefits must settle their claims through arbitration because of a previously signed agreement, an Arizona federal court has ruled. The clients, led by technical services company owner Dimitri Shivkov, had agreed to arbitrate any disagreements with Artex Risk Solutions Inc., Tribeca Strategic Advisors LLC and other entities when they hired them to advise on setting up the captive insurance arrangements, the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona said in its Monday order. A captive insurance company is an...

