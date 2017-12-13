Investors Want Centra Tech Sanctioned For Arbitration Push

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Centra Tech investors asked a Florida federal court Tuesday to sanction the now-defunct cryptocurrency company, saying it has continued to lean on "patently frivolous" arguments in its efforts to compel arbitration over claims it fraudulently raised $32 million in its initial coin offering. A group of named plaintiffs in the putative class action fired back at Centra Tech Inc.'s renewed bid to compel arbitration and oppose class certification, arguing that a magistrate judge has already deemed the company's motion "meritless." The company had previously claimed the investors had to waive their rights to a class action in order to partake in...

