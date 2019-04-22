$37M Award Over Assets Should Be Revived, 2nd Circ. Hears

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A New York judge ignored Second Circuit precedent when he concluded that arbitrators had manifestly disregarded the law by trimming some $2.2 million from a $39.2 million arbitral award relating to the distribution of a bankrupt company's assets, a Delaware asset management firm has argued. Seeking to revive the award it won following a dispute with a group of secured lenders that included Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Black Diamond Capital Management LLC told the Second Circuit on Monday that Magistrate Judge Kevin Nathaniel Fox had improperly failed to defer to the arbitrators' findings in the award. Judge Fox concluded...

