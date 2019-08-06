Leading Private Equity Lawyer Joins Schulte Roth & Zabel

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP has snagged a top private equity attorney from DLA Piper to take on a partner role in its mergers and acquisitions and securities practice in New York, the firm announced Tuesday. Daniel Eisner, who has spent over two decades guiding private equity firms in high-stakes matters, joined SRZ on Monday, the firm said. He will focus on private equity investment in industries including financial technology, health care, and basic industrials, along with leveraged buyouts, M&A transactions and financing, he told Law360 on Tuesday. Eisner is “delighted” to be part of the team at SRZ, whom he...

