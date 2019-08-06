United Mine Workers Sue Insurer Over $934M Withdrawal

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Trustees of the United Mine Workers of America pension plan sued Bermuda-based Cardem Insurance Co. Ltd. in D.C. federal court on Tuesday, claiming it violated federal benefits law when it failed to make $934 million in withdrawal liability payments to the pension fund. Trustees of the Mine Workers' 1974 Pension Plan, which is projected to become insolvent by 2022, asked the court to determine that Cardem, which primarily provides reinsurance, violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by withdrawing $933.94 million in contributions and interest from their cash-strapped plan. "Cardem is in default within the meaning of Section 4219(c)(5) of ERISA,"...

