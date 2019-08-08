4 Tips For Navigating The MAP Of Double-Tax Cases

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- American multinationals that are working with the U.S. and another country to resolve double-tax cases through a mutual agreement procedure, or MAP, should be mindful of several factors — including their own expectations and attitude — that could affect the process. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, above, soon will release peer reviews to see how countries stack up against global standards for resolving mutual agreement procedure cases. (Getty) The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Aug. 13 will release the latest round of peer reviews to see how certain countries, including the U.S., stack up against global standards...

