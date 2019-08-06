Trump Campaign, GOP Sue California Over Tax Return Law

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee sued the state of California Tuesday, alleging that a week-old law requiring the president and other candidates to furnish tax returns before they could appear on the state's primary ballot is unconstitutional. President Donald Trump and his campaign filed one of two suits Tuesday asking a California federal court to block a state law that would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the primary ballot. (AP) In separate suits filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, both Trump and the RNC asked the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS