Ex-Agent Sues FBI After Being Fired For Anti-Trump Texts

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Federal Bureau of Investigation agent canned over anti-Trump texts he sent during the 2016 presidential campaign hit his ex-employer with an unfair termination suit in Washington, D.C., federal court Tuesday, alleging his firing violated the U.S. Constitution. Ex-agent Peter Strzok argued the FBI infringed his First Amendment right to engage in political speech by firing him, accusing the agency of giving in to a politically motivated harassment campaign aimed at him by the president and his allies. "The retaliatory response to Special Agent Strzok's protected political speech is consistent with a policy and practice adopted by this president and his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS