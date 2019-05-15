$50M Opening Bid For EdgeMarc's Ohio Assets Approved

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt oil and gas producer EdgeMarc Energy received court approval Tuesday in Delaware for a $50 million stalking horse bid for its Ohio assets ahead of an auction set for later this month. In an order signed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, the court approved the bid from Diversified Gas & Oil Corp. as the offer to beat for the debtor’s hydrocarbon assets in Washington and Monroe counties in Ohio, along with $2 million in bid protections. The bid protections include a $1.5 million breakup fee if EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC closes on an alternative transaction for the Ohio...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS