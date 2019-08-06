Activists Sue DHS Over 'Illegal' Expedited Deportation Rule

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Immigrant advocates sued the Trump administration in D.C. federal court Tuesday over its attempt to vastly expand its authority to fast-track deportations, arguing that the move violates administrative law and immigrants' constitutional rights. Four nonprofits asserted that a new rule would deprive immigrants of access to counsel and due process by broadening the scope of so-called expedited removal proceedings under which they can be deported without immigration court hearings. The rule was published July 23 in the Federal Register with no prior warning, running afoul of the Administrative Procedure Act's notice and comment requirements, the advocates said. "The July 23 rule...

