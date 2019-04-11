Ex-Skadden Atty Shaves Lying Charge Ahead Of FARA Trial

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Just days before the start of his federal criminal trial, ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig scored a victory Tuesday with the dismissal of one of two false-statement charges he faced. With Gregory Craig's trial set to begin next week, a judge threw out a charge prosecutors brought against the ex-Skadden partner under a provision of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. (Getty) In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said a false-statement provision of the once-obscure Foreign Agents Registration Act did impose on Craig a duty of candor and put him "on notice" of disclosure obligations for agents of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS