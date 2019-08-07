Tenn. Atty Suspended For Questioning Judge's Integrity

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Tennessee's highest court suspended an attorney for four months on Tuesday after he publicly questioned a judge's qualifications and integrity and published statements on social media that made similar allegations of all judges in the county. The Tennessee Supreme Court suspended Edward Lee Kershaw and ordered that he pay more than $4,500 in costs to the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, determining that he violated the state's Rules of Professional Conduct by making those public statements and for additional conduct he exhibited in a courtroom, according to the court's Aug. 2 order of enforcement. Neither the court's order nor a related...

