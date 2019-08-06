Clark Hill Nabs 4 Attys Amid LeClairRyan Dissolution Buzz

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A four-person team of labor and employment lawyers will be the latest to leave LeClairRyan amid rumors that a dissolution of the Virginia-based firm is in the works. The attorneys will be joining Clark Hill PLC, a representative for that firm confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. LeClairRyan partners Rafael Nendel-Flores and Guillermo Tello, as well as associates Jose Cabada and Yesi Lagunas, are all headed to Clark Hill this month, a spokesperson for the Michigan-born law firm said. In a statement, the head of Clark Hill's labor and employment team, Paul Boehms, said the firm has prioritized growing its labor and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS