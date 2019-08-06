Deals Rumor Mill: Bumble Bee, Adtalem, Deutsche Bahn

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- San Diego-based Bumble Bee Seafood is mulling filing for bankruptcy protection, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. According to the report, other options for the business include inking a deal to be acquired. The report states that the company’s financial troubles at least partly stem from its 2017 guilty plea to charges that it conspired to fix prices. According to the report, the company is owned by private equity firm Lion Capital LLC. Illinois-based Adtalem Global Education is selling its Brazilian assets, Reuters reported on Tuesday. According to the report, the assets could come with an at least 2 billion Brazilian real ($504.9...

