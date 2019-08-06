Sneaker Marketplace StockX Sued After Reported Data Breach

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Online sneaker and fashion marketplace StockX has been hit with a proposed class action in Florida federal court claiming that it negligently allowed at least 6.8 million user records to be stolen from its network and failed to adequately tell consumers about the incident. The suit, filed on Tuesday, claims that instead of letting affected users know that their data may have been stolen, the Detroit-based trading platform asked its members last week to change their passwords as part of a cryptic email announcing a "system update," without providing further information at the time. "Despite knowing its records had been hacked,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS