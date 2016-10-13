Insurers Say New Evidence Warrants Redo Of $500M Rig Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Insurance underwriters for Chevron tried to convince a Texas federal judge on Tuesday that she erred in dismissing their attempt to hold a marine surveyor liable for $500 million they paid to cover losses from the failure of an offshore oil rig. The insurers — comprising more than a dozen insurance companies and several Lloyds of London syndicates — told U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal that new evidence means she should reconsider her July decision to dismiss the claims based on the subrogation waiver in Chevron's policy that bars the insurers from pursuing third parties. They say there's an exception to...

