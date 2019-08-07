NY Appeals Court Won’t Revive Goldman Sachs Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- A panel of state appellate judges said Tuesday that a lower court was correct in finding that New York was not the best place to litigate a $510 million suit accusing Goldman Sachs of defrauding a Malaysian bank. The appellate court declined to revive a private equity fund’s suit alleging that Goldman Sachs’ Singapore unit persuaded Malaysian bank EON Capital Sdn. Bhd. to accept a lowball takeover offer to curry favor with the nation's prime minister, who had family ties to the buyer, Hong Leong Bank. The case was dismissed in 2017 on the grounds that Malaysia was a better venue...

