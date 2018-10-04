Fed Banks Have No Place At PTAB, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday was urged to find that the Federal Reserve banks are barred from challenging patents under the America Invents Act in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the government is not a “person” allowed to file such challenges. Following the high court’s June decision that a government is not a “person” that can challenge patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, Bozeman Financial LLC asked the circuit court in a supplemental brief to throw out the board’s decisions invalidating two of its check processing patents that had been challenged by the Fed banks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS