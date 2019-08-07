Czech Telecoms' Network-Sharing Hurts Competition, EU Says

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The European Union's antitrust authority on Tuesday told Czech mobile operators O2 CZ and T-Mobile CZ, along with telecom infrastructure provider Cetin, that a network-sharing agreement between the companies illegally restricts competition. The agreement, which affects nearly 85% of the population and covers nearly all of the Czech Republic except for Prague, would disincentivize the two mobile companies from improving their networks and service and harm innovation, the European Commission said. "When there are signs that co-operative agreements may be harmful to consumers, it is our role to investigate these and ensure that markets indeed remain competitive," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager...

