Kirkland, Skadden Steer Permira's $2.4B Cambrex Buy

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT) -- Cambrex said Wednesday an affiliate of private equity firm Permira will acquire the small-molecule drug company in a $2.4 billion deal, with Kirkland & Ellis LLP steering the seller and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP guiding the buyer. The deal will see Permira take over a major contract development and drug manufacturing business specializing in small-molecule therapeutics. Cambrex Corp. offers products and services at all stages of a drug's life cycle, including product and analytical services to laboratory and clinical supply, among others. "We are very excited to back Cambrex in its next phase of growth," Permira Global Healthcare...

