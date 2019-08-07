HMRC Asks Cryptocurrency Exchanges For UK Customer Info

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The British tax authority has written to several cryptocurrency exchanges, requesting that they hand over user data in a bid to claw back unpaid taxes that may have arisen through use of the platforms, according to a cryptocurrency publication. A Bitcoin automated teller machine in Hong Kong. A Tuesday report said HM Revenue & Customs in the United Kingdom had asked at least three cryptocurrency exchanges for information on customers. (AP) HM Revenue & Customs has written to at least three cryptocurrency exchanges requesting the information about their customers to ascertain whether they owe any unpaid tax, according to a report Tuesday on...

